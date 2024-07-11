Will of Congress is to allow AFU "flexibility in use of weapons and aid we have already sent" - House Speaker Johnson

Speaker of the US House of Representatives Mike Johnson said he was in favour of lifting restrictions on the use of the aid by the Ukrainian military.

According to Censor.NET, the American politician said this in a commentary to Voice of America journalist Kateryna Lisunova.

"I explained that the will of the Congress is to allow the Ukrainian Armed Forces flexibility in the use of weapons and assistance that we have already sent. So they can fight the war the way they see fit. I am in favor of that. I believe that was the intention of the Congress," he stressed.

To recap, the day before, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy called on the United States to lift all restrictions on strikes on air bases in Russia.

