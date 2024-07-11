Air raid alert was announced throughout Ukraine due to MiG-31K takeoff in Russia (updated)

Due to the takeoff of the MiG-31K aircraft, a carrier of the Kinzhal missiles, in Russia, an air alert had been announced throughout Ukraine.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

"Attention! Missile danger throughout Ukraine. MiG-31K takeoff has been recorded!" the Air Force warned.

The danger lasted 30 minutes.