Ukraine and Romania sign security agreement

In Washington, President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy and President of Romania Klaus Iohannis signed an agreement on security cooperation between the countries.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the presidential press service.

Romania will supply Ukraine with the Patriot system, support our country with the same dynamics as in 2022-2024, and facilitate the fastest possible transit of all necessary equipment through its territory to Ukraine.

This agreement is characterized by specific points of cooperation to strengthen security in the Black Sea region. Romania will assist Ukraine in demining the Black Sea and provide support through EU and NATO instruments.

Official Bucharest, together with partners, will also help the F-16 training center to train Ukrainian pilots, thus contributing to the coalition's air force capabilities. Romania will support Ukraine's defense industry.

Separate sections of the document deal with intelligence and counterintelligence, cybersecurity, information security, humanitarian demining, sanctions, and the restoration and reconstruction of Ukraine. In addition, the agreement provides for a 24-hour emergency response mechanism in the event of repeated Russian aggression against our country or a significant escalation.

Ukraine and Romania signed a security agreement to implement the G7 Joint Declaration of Support for Ukraine of July 12, 2023. In total, our country has already signed 23 bilateral security agreements: with the UK, Germany, France, Denmark, Canada, Italy, the Netherlands, Finland, Latvia, Spain, Belgium, Portugal, Sweden, Iceland, Norway, Japan, the US, the EU, Estonia, Lithuania, Poland, Luxembourg, and Romania.