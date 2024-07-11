Four enemy reconnaissance drones were destroyed over day - AC "South"

During the day of July 11, the air defense of southern Ukraine destroyed 4 enemy reconnaissance drones.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the Air Command "South".

The air defense forces destroyed two Orlan-10 UAVs and one ZALA and one Supercam.

Read more: AFU General Staff: There were 62 combat engagements in frontline since beginning of day, invaders are actively conducting air strikes in Pokrovsk and Kharkiv directions