United States will continue to coordinate work of Ramstein format

The United States will continue to coordinate the work of the Contact Group on Ukraine's defense (Ramstein format).

This was announced on Thursday during a press briefing on the sidelines of the NATO summit in Washington by a senior representative of the Alliance, Censor.NET reports citing Ukrinform.

"As for the UDCG (Ukraine Defense Contact Group - Ed.), it will remain under the leadership of the United States," the Alliance representative said.

He clarified that the U.S. side, which created this Contact Group, will continue to coordinate meetings on a regular basis, which are held almost monthly.

