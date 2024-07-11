Air raid alert in Kyiv and several regions due to missiles from north (updated)

Air raid alert is announced in Kyiv and a number of regions due to a missile threat from the north.

This was reported by Censor.NET.

"Cruise missile from Kursk region to Sumy region, heading west," the Ukrainian Air Force reported.

"Cruise missiles from Sumy region to Chernihiv region, heading west;

A cruise missile from Chernihiv region to Kyiv region via Poltava region," the Air Force warns.

The air raid alert has extended to the eastern regions of Ukraine. Enemy cruise missiles are heading west.

"A cruise missile in the south of Zhytomyr region heading west! Several groups of cruise missiles on the border of Kyiv, Zhytomyr and Vinnytsia regions heading west," the Air Force reported.

In addition to the missile threat, the threat of "Shaheds" remains.