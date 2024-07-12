At NATO summit, 23 states and EU signed security compact with Ukraine
At the NATO summit in Washington, leaders of the states that have signed security agreements with Ukraine met.
This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to European Pravda.
It is noted that the leaders of Ukraine, the United States, 21 other NATO countries, as well as the EU and Japan, signed the Ukraine Compact, a multilateral document containing commitments to support Ukraine.
The document aims to accelerate collective efforts to meet Ukraine's comprehensive security needs.
In it, the signatory states undertake to fulfill their obligations under bilateral security treaties, namely:
- Support Ukraine's urgent defense and security needs, including through the continued provision of security and training assistance, modern military equipment, and defense industry
- Accelerate efforts to build the future Armed Forces of Ukraine
- In the event of a future armed attack by Russia on Ukraine after the end of the current hostilities, convene quickly and collectively at the highest level to determine appropriate next steps in support of Ukraine, including rapid and sustained security assistance and the imposition of economic and other penalties on Russia.
Other states may join the treaty in the future. It will operate in parallel with Ukraine's progress towards EU and NATO membership.
