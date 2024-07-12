Total combat losses of Russian Federation since beginning of war are about 556,650 people (+1030 per day), 8191 tanks, 15,158 artillery systems, 15,755 armoured combat vehicles. INFOGRAPHICS

Since the beginning of the full-scale invasion, Ukraine's defence forces have eliminated 556,650 Russian invaders.

As noted, the total combat losses of the enemy from 24.02.22 to 12.07.24 are approximately:

personnel ‒ about 556650 (+1030) people,

tanks ‒ 8191 (+9) units,

armoured combat vehicles ‒ 15755 (+23) units,

artillery systems – 15158 (+48) units,

MLRS – 1119 (+0) units,

air defence systems ‒ 888 (+2) units,

aircraft – 361 (+0) units,

helicopters – 326 (+0) units,

UAVs of the operational and tactical level – 12035 (+26),

cruise missiles ‒ 2397 (+5),

ships /boats ‒ 28 (+0) units,

submarines - 1 (+0) units,

motor vehicles and fuel tanks – 20409 (+84) units,

special equipment ‒ 2543 (+8)

