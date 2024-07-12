ENG
Censor.NET on Facebook Censor.NET on X/Twitter Censor.NET on Telegram Censor.NET on YouTube Android App iOS App RSS
5453 visitors online
News
6 017 9

Total combat losses of Russian Federation since beginning of war are about 556,650 people (+1030 per day), 8191 tanks, 15,158 artillery systems, 15,755 armoured combat vehicles. INFOGRAPHICS

Since the beginning of the full-scale invasion, Ukraine's defence forces have eliminated 556,650 Russian invaders.

This was reported by Censor.NET citing the press centre of the General Staff. 

As noted, the total combat losses of the enemy from 24.02.22 to 12.07.24 are approximately: 

  • personnel ‒ about 556650 (+1030) people,
  • tanks ‒ 8191 (+9) units,
  • armoured combat vehicles  ‒ 15755 (+23) units,
  • artillery systems  – 15158 (+48) units,
  • MLRS – 1119 (+0) units,
  • air defence systems  ‒ 888 (+2) units,
  • aircraft  – 361 (+0) units,
  • helicopters  – 326 (+0) units,
  • UAVs of the operational and tactical level  – 12035 (+26),
  • cruise missiles  ‒ 2397 (+5),
  • ships /boats ‒ 28 (+0) units,
  • submarines  - 1 (+0) units,
  • motor vehicles and fuel tanks – 20409 (+84) units,
  • special equipment ‒ 2543 (+8)

Read more: "Army of drones" destroyed 94 Russian cannons and 433 occupiers’ strongholds in week - Fedorov. INFOGRAPHICS

інфографіка

Author: 

Russian Army (10038) liquidation (2758) elimination (5832)
Share:
Summarize:
 Support Censor.NET
 
 