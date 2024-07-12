Yesterday, occupiers targeted critical infrastructure facility, gas pipeline in Kherson region, twice hit Kutsurub district of Mykolaiv region. There are wounded

On July 11, the Russian invaders shelled 19 settlements of the Kherson region and the Kutsurub district of the Mykolaiv region.

This is reported by Censor.NET.

"Last day Kizomys, Sadove, Antonivka, Stanislav, Prydniprovske, Tomyna Balka, Honcharne, Dniprovske, Pervomaiske, Chornobaiivka, Tokarivka, Beryslav, Havrylivka, Tiahynka, Dudchany, Khreshchenivka, Osokorivka, Lvove and the city of Kherson were under enemy fire and airstrikes," Oleksandr Prokudin, head of the Kherson RMA, said.

The Russian military targeted a critical infrastructure facility, a gas pipeline, a farm, and a utility company; residential quarters of settlements in the region, including 2 high-rise buildings and 10 private houses. Garage premises, private cars, as well as the official car of the rescuers were damaged.

"Due to Russian aggression, 7 people were injured," Prokudin noted.

At night in the Mykolaiv region, air defense forces destroyed one unmanned aerial vehicle of the "Shahed 131/136" type. Late in the evening of July 11, the enemy hit the Kutsurub district twice with artillery. As noted by the head of the Mykolayiv RMA Vitalii Kim, there were no casualties.

