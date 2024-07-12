Scholz again rejects call to lift all restrictions on use of Western weapons in war with Russia

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz said that he was not going to change the current rules on the use of Western weapons by Ukraine against targets in the Russian Federation.

According to Censor.NET, this was reported by Bild.

The German chancellor once again stressed that the war in Ukraine should not be allowed to escalate into a war between Russia and NATO. He said that he was not going to change the current rules on the use of Western weapons by Ukraine against targets in the Russian Federation.

"No one is going to change the existing requirements and guidelines, and there are good reasons for that. Our task is to provide maximum support to Ukraine, but to prevent the war from escalating into a war between Russia and NATO. This requires wisdom, clarity and firmness," the German Chancellor said.

