Ruscists attack Beryslav from drone: 94-year-old woman is wounded

A 94-year-old local resident was injured in Beryslav, Kherson region, as a result of a Russian drone attack.

This was reported by the Kherson Regional Military Administration, Censor.NET reports.

It is noted that the woman was indoors.

"She sustained shrapnel wounds to her body, post-concussion syndrome, explosive and traumatic brain injury, and lost part of her lower limb," the report said.

The victim was taken to the hospital in critical condition. Now doctors are fighting for her life.

