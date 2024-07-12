Occupants attack fire and rescue unit in Toretsk. PHOTOS
In Toretsk, Donetsk region, Russian troops destroyed a local fire and rescue unit.
According to Censor.NET, this was reported by the State Emergency Service of Ukraine.
"Terrible ruins remained after an enemy attack from the fire and rescue unit of the city of Toretsk, Bakhmut district, Donetsk region," the post reads.
It is noted that no one was injured among the personnel.
"The day before, due to the security situation, Toretsk rescuers were forced to relocate to another unit," the SES added.
