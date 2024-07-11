Occupiers drop explosives on Kherson region rescuers. PHOTOS
In the morning, Russian troops dropped explosives on rescuers who were extinguishing a fire in the Bilozerska territorial community of Kherson region.
According to Censor.NET, this was reported by the State Emergency Service of Ukraine.
It is noted that the fire was caused by Russian shelling. And during its elimination, the Russians dropped an explosive device from a drone on the firefighters' vehicle.
"The rescuers managed to get to a safe place. No one was injured," the SES added.
Log in to Censor.NET
Please wait...
For password login follow the link
Using your username as a login is no longer supported!
Forgot your password or login? Restore password
Forgot your password or login? Restore password