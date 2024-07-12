AFU servicemen to study norms of international humanitarian law in training course - General Staff

Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Oleksandr Syrskyi has decided to make the study of international humanitarian law a priority for the military.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the press service of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

"In the context of the ongoing armed aggression of the Russian Federation against Ukraine and in fulfillment of our state's international obligations, the Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine decided to introduce a mandatory block on the study of international humanitarian law (law of armed conflict) into the training course for military personnel," the post reads.

"This decision is part of a comprehensive approach to ensuring a high level of legal culture and training of military personnel, as the leadership of the Armed Forces pays special attention to compliance with international humanitarian law in all aspects of military activities," the General Staff added.

It is noted that the implementation of such a decision will help raise the level of legal culture among the military and is aimed at ensuring their readiness to act in accordance with international standards.