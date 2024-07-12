Ukrainian defence forces repelled 41 attacks in Pokrovsk sector. 120 combat engagements - in frontline over last day - General Staff

The enemy continues active offensive actions, trying to break through the defences of our troops. The defence forces are resolutely restraining the enemy offensive and responding firmly to any activity of the occupiers.

Shelling of Ukraine

According to the updated information, yesterday the aggressor launched one missile attack (using five missiles) at the positions of our troops and localities, dropped more than a hundred guided aerial bombs, and fired 4,480 times at the positions of our troops and localities.

The enemy carried out air strikes, in particular, in the areas of Mali Prokhody, Lyptsi, Vesele, Vovchansk, Slobozhanske, Hlyboke, Kupiansk, Stepova Novoselivka, Hlushkivka, Borova in Kharkiv region; Lyman, Vyimka, Ivano-Daryivka, Kalynivka, Chasiv Yar, Toretsk, Pivnichne, New York, Oleksandropil, Vozdvyzhenka, Yelyzavetivka, Kostiantynivka in Donetsk Oblast; Mala Tokmachka in Zaporizhzhia Oblast; Tiahynka and Tokarivka in Kherson Oblast.

Hostilities in the East

In the Kharkiv sector, the enemy continued active operations. A total of six hostile attacks took place in the areas of Vovchansk and Hlyboke. The occupants used aviation for support.

In the Kupyansk sector, the number of combat engagements in the last day totalled seven. The defence forces repelled attacks in the areas of Synkivka, Vilshana in Kharkiv region and Berestove in Donetsk region.

In the Lyman sector, our troops prevented eleven enemy assault operations in the vicinity of Makiivka and Nevske.

In the Siverskyi sector, Ukrainian defence forces repelled eight attacks near Bilohorivka in Luhansk region and Verkhniokamianske, Rozdolivka and Vyimka in Donetsk region.

In the Kramatorsk sector, Ukrainian defenders stopped five enemy attempts to break through the defences of our troops in the areas of Klishchiivka, Chasiv Yar and Ivanivske in Donetsk region.

In the Toretsk sector, the enemy launched 18 attacks in the areas of Toretsk, Pivnichne, Zalizne and New York in the Donetsk region.

In the Pokrovsk sector, our defenders repelled 41 occupants' attacks near the settlements of Novooleksandrivka, Vozdvyzhenka, Kalynove, Novoselivka Persha, Sokil, Prohres, Yasnobrodivka and Karlivka in the Donetsk region. The enemy concentrated its efforts near Novooleksandrivka, where as many as 14 firefights took place.

In the Kurakhove sector, the Ukrainian Armed Forces continue to hold back the enemy in the vicinity of Heorhiivka, Krasnohorivka, Paraskoviivka and Kostiantynivka, where the enemy, according to updated information, attacked our positions six times.

In the Vremivsk sector, the occupants made 11 attacks on our positions. The invaders were most active near Urozhaine, Donetsk region, where they conducted seven attacks.

Situation in the South

The situation in the Huliaipole sector did not change significantly. One attack towards Huliaipole was repelled. There were no losses of positions.

Two combat engagements took place in the Orikhivsk sector, including near Mala Tokmachka in Zaporizhzhia region.

In the Prydniprovskyi sector, the occupants continue to try to drive the Ukrainian Defence Forces units from their positions at the bridgeheads. Twice the Russian attacks have failed.

Situation in the North

The situation in the Volyn and Polissia sectors remained unchanged. No signs of the formation of enemy offensive groups were detected.

On the border with Chernihiv and Sumy regions, the enemy maintains a military presence, conducts sabotage and reconnaissance activities, and shells populated areas from the territory of the Russian Federation.

Strikes on the enemy

Reducing the enemy's combat potential, yesterday the aviation, missile forces and artillery of the Defence Forces hit six control points, an artillery system, an electronic warfare station and an area where enemy personnel were concentrated.

As a result, the total losses of the Russian invaders over the past day amounted to more than 1,030 people. Our troops also neutralised nine tanks, 23 armoured combat vehicles, 48 artillery systems, two air defence systems, 26 tactical UAVs, five missiles, 84 vehicles and eight pieces of special equipment.