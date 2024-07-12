Since beginning of day, occupants have unsuccessfully attacked positions of Defence Forces in Chasiv Yar and Ivanivske areas 4 times - General Staff

As of today, 103 combat engagements have taken place since the beginning of the day. Our defenders are countering numerous attempts by the enemy to attack and advance into the depths of our territory, inflicting effective fire damage, depleting them along the entire line of contact.

Censor.NET reports.

Russian shelling of Ukraine

The enemy carried out 49 air strikes (dropping 101 GABs) and 486 kamikaze strikes, firing 3109 times at the positions of our troops and settlements.

Situation in Kharkiv region

In the Kharkiv sector, the occupants unsuccessfully attacked our positions four times near Hlyboke and Vovchansk. According to preliminary information, the enemy lost 105 people in this sector over the last day, 36 of them were irretrievably wounded. Eight vehicles, two artillery systems, one armoured personnel carrier, a UAV control centre, a piece of special equipment and three ammunition depots were destroyed. The invaders' tank was damaged. Losses are being clarified.

In the Kupyansk sector, tension remains in the areas of Berestove and Synkivka, where three attacks have been repelled and one firefight is ongoing. The situation is under control of the Ukrainian Armed Forces.

Hostilities in the East

In the Lyman sector, the enemy became more active in the vicinity of Makiivka and Nevske, conducting eight assaults. Ukrainian defenders are steadfastly holding their positions and preventing the occupiers from advancing, and the fighting is ongoing.

Siverskyi direction. Since the beginning of the day, the enemy has made three attempts to break into the combat formations of our units in the areas of Rozdolivka and Verkhniokamianske The situation is under control - fighting is ongoing.

Since the beginning of the day in the Kramatorsk sector, Russian occupants have attacked our positions four times in the areas of Chasiv Yar and Ivanivske. They did not succeed.

The situation in the Toretsk sector is tense. The occupants unsuccessfully attacked 18 times near Pivnichne, Toretsk and New York.

The situation was the most tense in the Pokrovsk sector, where the enemy attacked our positions 32 times in the areas of Novooleksandrivka, Vozdvyzhenka, Prohres, Sokol, Novoselivka Persha, Kalynove and Karlivka. Our defenders repelled 27 attacks. The situation remains tense near Novooleksandrivka and Prohres, where five firefights are still ongoing. Our defenders are holding back the enemy.

Over the last day, the occupants lost 219 people in killed and wounded. A tank, two infantry fighting vehicles, an artillery system, five cars and two motorcycles were also destroyed. Another 16 pieces of military equipment, including six cannons and mortars, were damaged.

In the Kurakhove sector, the enemy has made nine attempts to approach our positions in the areas of Krasnohorivka, Paraskoviivka and Heorhiivka. All attacks were stopped.

Situation in the South

There were 13 hostile attacks in the Vremivsk sector. Four of them were repelled near Vodiane and Kostiantynivka. Fighting is ongoing in five locations near Urozhaine, and four enemy attempts to advance there have been completed.

The situation in the Huliaipillia sector has not changed significantly. One attack was repelled. No positions were lost, the situation is under control of our defenders.

In the Prydniprovskyi sector, the occupants are still hoping to force our defenders from their footholds on the left bank of the Dnieper. Two enemy assaults failed.

The situation in other sectors did not change significantly.

Today, we would like to commend the soldiers of the 118th Separate Mechanised Brigade who are steadfastly holding their positions in southern Ukraine.

