10 thousand people have applied to recruitment centers, about thousand of them are already servicemen - MoD

More than 10,000 people applied to the recruiting centers of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine. About 1,000 of them are already military personnel.

This was announced by the authorized representative of the Ministry of Defense on recruitment Oleksii Bezhevets, Censor.NET reports with reference to Army.Inform.

"As of today, we have received more than 10 thousand applications to our centers," Bezhevets said. According to him, these people received appropriate consultations.

"Today, a little over 3,000 people are in the process of job matching. And about a thousand people are already either registered at the TCR, or are serving, or in training centers. In other words, they are already military personnel," he said.

The authorized representative of the Ministry of Defense noted that those interested can contact military units directly, as most vacancies are posted online.

"And these centers provide assistance to those who want to gather more information, who cannot contact a specific military unit, or who simply want to determine how I can join, given my experience, health status and profile," he said.

On July 12, the 27th recruitment center of the Ukrainian Defense Forces was opened in Odesa.