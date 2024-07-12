Air raid alert was announced across Ukraine due to takeoff of Kinzhals carrier in Russia - MiG-31K aircraft (updated)
An air raid alert was announced throughout Ukraine due to the takeoff of a MiG-31K - a carrier of the Kinzhal missiles - in the Russian Federation.
This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.
"Attention! Missile danger throughout Ukraine! MiG-31K takeoff from Savasleyka airfield has been recorded!" the Air Force warned.
9:43 p.m. all-clear signal was given. The air raid alert lasted 19 minutes.
