NATO is confident that DPRK provides significant military support to Russian Federation - Stoltenberg

There is currently no doubt in NATO that North Korea provides significant military support to Russia. This enables the Russian Federation to continue the war against Ukraine.

This was stated by NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg in an interview with Kyodo News, Censor.NET informs with reference to Ukrinform.

Responding to a question about North Korea's role in Russia's war against Ukraine, Stoltenberg said: "There is no doubt that this Asian country provides significant military support to Russia."

According to him, the Alliance does not rule out that in response Moscow may provide Pyongyang with technical assistance in the development of weapons development programs or supply certain types of weapons.

"All NATO member states are also deeply concerned about Russia's possible support for North Korea's missile and nuclear programs in exchange for receiving weapons from Pyongyang," the Secretary-General said.

He emphasized that against the background of China, North Korea, and Iran's support for Russia's brutal war of aggression against Ukraine, NATO's partnership with Japan is becoming very important, and to overcome the increasingly interconnected security challenges of Europe and Asia, the Alliance plans to expand joint exercises with Japan in various fields - from the sea to cyberspace.

The General Secretary repeated the phrase often used by the Prime Minister of Japan, Fumio Kishida, that "what is happening in Ukraine today can happen in Asia tomorrow", and emphasized that it is in the interests of all democratic countries to prevent Putin's victory.

Earlier, Censor.NET reported that the DPRK sent a delegation of elite military personnel to Russia. It was also reported that the DPRK will send its engineering troops to the occupied territories of Ukraine.

Also remind, on June 19, during Vladimir Putin's trip to North Korea, an agreement on a comprehensive strategic partnership was signed, which provides for the provision of mutual assistance in the event of aggression against the Russian Federation or the DPRK.