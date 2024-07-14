Trump was assassinated during his rally in Pennsylvania

Former US President Donald Trump was assassinated during a rally in Pennsylvania.

According to CNN, the shooter was not at the rally but was probably on a rooftop outside the Trump rally venue.

The local district prosecutor said that two people were killed in the incident, including the shooter, The Washington Post reported. According to him, the shooter was inside the building. He stated that he would have needed a rifle to shoot from that distance, as the distance to the podium was hundreds of meters.

According to the AP, the suspect in the shooting was killed by the Secret Service. The alleged perpetrator was not a participant in the rally.

The publication writes that the 45th US President Donald Trump was allegedly the target of a shooting at a rally in Pennsylvania.

"President Trump thanks law enforcement and first responders for their swift action during this heinous act. He is fine and is being evaluated at a local medical facility. More information will be provided at a later date," Trump spokesman Stephen Cheung said in a statement.

Biden's reaction

The White House said that US President Joe Biden had been informed of what happened at Trump's rally in Pennsylvania. After that, it became known that Biden would deliver an address to the nation.

At the same time, the US President wrote a post on social media platform X that there is no place for politically motivated violence in America, and he called on the entire country to condemn this act. Biden noted that he could not yet call the shooting at Trump's rally an assassination attempt.

In his address, Biden said that he was glad to hear that Donald Trump was doing well.

"I am glad to hear that he is safe and well. I am praying for him and his family, as well as everyone who was at the rally, as we wait for further information. Jill and I are grateful to the Secret Service for getting him to safety. There is no place for this kind of violence in America.

The US president also expressed hope that he would be able to speak with Donald Trump in the evening.

What does Trump say?

Trump himself said on his Truth Social social network that he had been shot in the upper part of his right ear and lost a lot of blood.

I was shot with a bullet that pierced the top of my right ear. I immediately realised something was wrong because I heard a whistling sound, and gunshots, and immediately felt the bullet pierce my skin. I started bleeding heavily," Trump said.

He thanked the US Secret Service and all law enforcement agencies for their quick response to the shooting.

"It is unbelievable that this can happen in our country," the politician said.

The US presidential candidate also wrote that the attacker who opened fire had been killed, but there is no information about him yet.

