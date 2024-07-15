ENG
Spain defeats England to become European football champion

The final match of Euro 2024 has ended. The Spanish national team won the tournament.

The Spaniards managed to defeat England with a score of 2: 1. The goals were scored by:

Nico Williams and Mikel Oyarzabal (Spain) and Cole Palmer (England).

