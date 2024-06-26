ENG
Ukraine’s national team ties game with Belgium and ends its Euro 2024 campaign

On June 26, in the last match of the group stage of the 2024 European Football Championship, the national team of Ukraine tied game against Belgium and dropped out of the tournament.

The match ended with a score of 0:0.

This result means that Ukraine gained 4 points and took the last place in Group E.

In the previous match, the Ukrainian national team defeated Slovakia.

