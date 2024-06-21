Ukraine’s national team defeats Slovakia in second match at Euro 2024
The Ukrainian national team defeated Slovakia in the 2nd round of Euro 2024.
The match ended with a score of 2:1. The first dangerous moment at our goal occurred in the 10th minute. Lukas Garaslin hit the long ball from a tight angle, but Anatolii Trubin made a save, reports Censor.NET with reference to Champion.
In general, the Slovaks were more active and aggressive at the start of the match, while the Ukrainians had to spend more time defending than attacking.
A few minutes later, Volodymyr Brazhko responded with a long-range shot, but the ball flew straight into the hands of Martin Dubravka.
The first sharp moment at the other side's goal arose only in the 27th minute, when Artem Dovbyk, in a confrontation with two defenders, was able to shoot on goal, but the shot was blocked.
Shortly afterwards, the yellow and blues organised another good attack when Oleksandr Tymchyk hit the post, but the goal would still not have been counted as Dovbyk was in passive offside.
After the break, the Ukrainian national team finally seized the initiative, which resulted in another comeback by Serhii Rebrov's team. In the 54th minute, Mykola Shaparenko one-touch shot follow through from Oleksandr Zinchenko, and in the 80th minute, the same Shaparenko gave a brilliant pass behind the backs, which was skilfully used by Roman Yaremchuk.
Euro 2024, Germany
Group E, 2nd round
21 June.
Slovakia - Ukraine 1: 2 (1: 0)
Goals: 1:0 - Schrantz 17, 1:1 - Shaparenko 1:1, 1:2 - Yaremchuk 80
Ukraine: Trubin, Zinchenko, Matviienko, Zabarnyi, Tymchyk, Brazhko, Shaparenko, Sudakov, Yarmolenko, Mudryk, Dovbyk.
Slovakia: Dubravka, Pekáryk, Vavro, Škrinjar, Hantsko, Kutská, Lobotka, Dudka, Šranc, Boženík, Haraslin.
Warning: Yaremchuk 84
In the next, decisive round, Ukraine will play Belgium and Slovakia will face Romania. The matches will take place on 26 June.
Please wait...
Forgot your password or login? Restore password