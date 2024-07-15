Day in Donetsk region: enemy fired over 3000 times at localities, one person was killed

The enemy shelled 8 localities in Donetsk region over the last day, leaving one dead and one wounded.

According to Censor.NET, this was reported by the head of the Donetsk Military District Administration Vadym Filashkin.

Pokrovskyi region

The Russians dropped two "UMPB D-30SN" guided aerial bombs on Myrnohrad, hitting a five-storey building and an educational institution. At least one person was killed and 7 others were injured.

"According to preliminary information, two people are under the rubble. Eight apartment buildings were damaged," the regional police said.

Kramatorsk region

The occupiers attacked Lyman with four "ODAB-500" aerial bombs from the UMPC, injuring three civilians. Four houses, two administrative buildings, a cafe, a shop, 7 outbuildings and a car were damaged.

In addition, a house in Zakitne was destroyed in the Lyman community; in Torske, 1 house was destroyed and 2 damaged. In Mykolaivka of Kostiantynivka community, private houses were damaged again. In Hnativka, 6 private houses were damaged by shelling.

Bakhmut region

In Chasovoyarsk community, 6 private houses, 3 multi-storey buildings and 3 non-residential buildings were damaged. A person was injured in Zalizne of the Toretsk community.

Read more: Russian troops occupied Urozhayne - DeepState. PHOTOS









