Electricity consumption has reached maximum due to heat wave - "Ukrenergo"

Due to the abnormal heat in Ukraine and Europe, consumption is forecast to reach its maximum level and significantly exceed the capacity of Ukrainian power plants to cover it. The blackout schedules will be applied throughout the day.

According to Censor.NET, this was reported by the press service of NPC "Ukrenergo".

"To compensate for the energy deficit in the system, three stages of hourly blackout schedules will be in effect until 16:00 today, and four stages from 16:00 to 24:00," the statement said.

The use of four stages means longer blackouts.

"The significant energy deficit in Ukraine's power system is the result of 8 massive Russian attacks on energy facilities since the beginning of the year. As a result, the country has lost 9 GW of production capacity at Ukrainian power plants. This capacity is equal to the summer peak hour consumption of such European countries as the Netherlands, Finland, or Slovakia and the Baltic States together," the company added.

Read more: By end of July, situation in Ukrainian energy system will be more difficult than it is today - Kudrytskyi