Spain hands over 10 Leopard 2A4 tanks to Ukraine

Spain has sent a new batch of military aid to Ukraine, including ten upgraded Leopard 2A4 tanks and anti-tank missiles.

According to Censor.NET, this was reported by the press service of the Spanish Ministry of Defence.

The aid package includes 10 Leopard 2A4 tanks, various excavators and anti-tank missiles.

"The multimodal transportation of 10 Leopard 2A4 battle tanks to Ukraine has begun, which have undergone the process of repair, adjustment and readiness at the Santa Barbara Sistemas plant in Alcalá de Guadaira, as well as the relevant tests to verify their full performance," the statement said.

It is noted that the new batch of aid will arrive in Poland this weekend, from where it will be transported to Ukraine.

"The Armed Forces of Ukraine will be responsible for the last stage of transportation through the territory of Ukraine before it is made available to the operational units of the Ukrainian army," the Spanish Ministry of Defence said.

It is noted that with this batch, the total number of tanks that Spain has handed over to Ukraine has reached 20. The country plans to prepare or hand over another new aid package in the second half of 2024.