Fighting continues near Krasnohorivka, Karlivka and Paraskoviivka. Enemy is concentrating efforts in areas of Northern and New York, - General Staff

The situation in the combat areas and on the front line is tense, but the Ukrainian Defence Forces are doing everything possible to prevent the enemy's plans from being implemented and to destroy its personnel and equipment.

As noted, a total of 69 military clashes have taken place since the beginning of the day.

Situation in the North

The border areas of the Sumy and Chernihiv regions are under systematic fire from enemy artillery and MLRS. A number of border settlements, such as Pokrovka, Popivka, Uhroiidy, Luhivka, and Novomykolaivka, have suffered from enemy terrorist attacks. The enemy also conducts sabotage and reconnaissance activities.

Situation in the Kharkiv region

At the same time, Kharkiv region is under constant fire from enemy aircraft. Today, terrorists dropped 17 KABs. They targeted the areas of Hlyboke, Lyptsi, Vesele, Veterynarne, and Vovchansk.

According to the General Staff, in the Kharkiv direction, Russian occupiers attempted ten times to storm the defensive lines of Ukrainian troops in the areas of Hlyboke and Vovchansk. Six combat engagements are currently taking place near Vovchansk. The situation is under control of our troops.

In the Kupyansk direction, the enemy twice actively attacked the positions of our units near Stelmakhivka, and the fighting is still ongoing. Ukrainian soldiers continue to hold steadfastly the defence.

Situation in the East

The General Staff also informs that today in the Lyman direction, the invading army, supported by aviation, launched three attacks on Ukrainian positions near Makiivka and Terny. Two of the engagements ended without success for the enemy, and one is ongoing.

"The enemy is also active in the Siversk direction. Near the settlements of Rozdolivka, Bilohorivka and Verkhnekamianske, Ukrainian defenders repelled two attacks, while four more enemy attempts failed. The situation is under control," the statement said.

In the Kramatorsk direction, the occupiers made five assaults on the positions of our troops near Chasiv Yar and Hryhorivka. Two attacks are still ongoing. The enemy attacked Chasiv Yar with attack aircraft.

"The number of hostile attacks in the Toretsk sector increased to nine. The enemy's efforts are concentrated in the areas of Northern and New York. Ukrainian troops repelled four enemy attacks, and five more combat engagements are ongoing. The occupiers are actively using aviation in this area, in particular, the areas of Pivnichne, Toretsk and New York were bombed, the enemy dropped 12 UAVs and used KABs," the General Staff added.

It is also noted that the Pokrovske direction witnessed the largest number of combat engagements. Since the beginning of the day, the occupiers, with the support of bombers and attack aircraft, have made sixteen attempts to push our defenders from their positions in the areas of Prohres, Novoselivka Persha, Novooleksandrivka and Yasnobrodivka. The defence forces are holding back the onslaught and have so far repelled 13 enemy attacks, with three attacks still ongoing. The enemy's losses are being clarified.

Fighting continues near Krasnohorivka, Karlivka and Paraskoviivka in the Kurakhove direction. According to updated information, ten attacks by the occupying army were repelled in the area today.

Situation in the South

In the Vremivka direction, Ukrainian troops repelled four enemy attacks near Kostiantynivka, Vodiane, and Makarivka.

In the Orikhiv direction, the occupants made two unsuccessful attempts to attack our units near Mala Tokmachka and in the direction of Novoandriivka.

In the Prydniprovskyi direction, the enemy continues to try to drive our units from their positions. Two unsuccessful assaults by enemy infantry were repelled by Ukrainian troops.