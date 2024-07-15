ENG
Combat work of Ukrainian artillery men in abnormal heat conditions. VIDEO

A video has been posted online showing fragments of the combat work of a Ukrainian artillery unit under the hot sun.

According to Censor.NET, the recording shows Ukrainian soldiers running as a well-oiled machine firing three shots from a cannon.

hot weather (4) artillery (266)
