Combat work of Ukrainian artillery men in abnormal heat conditions. VIDEO
A video has been posted online showing fragments of the combat work of a Ukrainian artillery unit under the hot sun.
According to Censor.NET, the recording shows Ukrainian soldiers running as a well-oiled machine firing three shots from a cannon.
