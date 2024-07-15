Even if someone else had been in Syrskyi’s place, Russians would still have made breakthrough in Kharkiv region - Zelenskyy

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy commented on the replacement of the Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine and the occupiers' breakthrough in the Kharkiv region.

He said this during a press conference, Censor.NET reports.

"Syrskyi has a serious challenge. We have been waiting for weapons, for the package to be voted on (in the US - Ed.) for almost 8 months. This is a very serious challenge. I don't want to compare, I treat everyone with the appropriate respect. Everyone is doing or has done their job in their place. It is difficult to say what would have happened if the army leadership had not changed. I don't want to talk about it. These are post-war issues and conversations. We must respect everyone and be grateful to everyone who works and fights for Ukraine," the President said.

"I do not believe that if anyone had been in Syrskyi's place, there would not have been a corresponding breakthrough (in the Kharkiv region - Ed.). I think there would have been. Because that's what the Russians wanted, they had a task to come in and occupy Kharkiv. The great thing about Syrskyi in this situation is that he knows Kharkiv. He fought for that region. A successful operation took place in the Kharkiv region under his command," the Head of State added.

