Despite the sanctions, the equipment of the American company Caterpillar continues to enter the Russian Federation.

According to the publication, American-made Caterpillar heavy equipment is supplied to Russia by an official dealer, the British company Vostochnaya Technika, despite Caterpillar's withdrawal from Russia, American and British sanctions.

It is noted that in the first 3 months of 2024, Russia received more than $24 million worth of equipment and spare parts manufactured by the American corporation Caterpillar.

In particular, industrial engines, spare parts for tracked loaders, bearings for road construction equipment, power generators for Caterpillar machinery, pumps and their parts, gears, and much more.

Vostochnaya Technika LLC became the leading importer. More than 60% of the goods (by value) were made in the United States.

In addition, journalists claim that the importer of Caterpillar products, Vostochnaya Technika LLC, is a 100% subsidiary of the British VOSTOCHNAYA TECHNICA UK LIMITED, which is headed by three South African citizens and one Australian citizen.

The revenue of the parent company VOSTOCHNAYA TECHNICA UK LIMITED for 2023 amounted to more than $23 million. Its financial report states that the company has dealer agreements with Caterpillar and Trimble. According to the same report, the parent company sold $20 million worth of goods to the subsidiary in 2023, and $130 million in 2022.

Caterpillar cannot help but know that its dealer is selling its equipment in Siberia, as Barloworld has openly announced the continuation of business (while calling the war a "Russian-Ukrainian crisis"), and the financial report of the British subsidiary through which it does business in Russia is also publicly available.

