On Sunday, China and Russia began joint naval exercises in the South China Sea, in Guangdong province, southern China.

The Chinese Ministry of Defense said that the forces of both sides were patrolling the western and northern Pacific Ocean, and that the operation had nothing to do with the international and regional situation and was not aimed at a third party.

According to official Beijing, the exercises will last until mid-July, but the government did not specify how long. The Russian Defense Ministry says that the military exercises will last from July 15-17.

The number of ships, troops, or weapons involved in the maneuvers is not reported.

Chinese media only reported that the drills will include missile defense, air defense, and sea strike training, and are intended to demonstrate the capabilities of both navies in combating security threats to global and regional stability.

As a reminder, last week in the summit's final statement, NATO countries noted that China has become "a decisive factor in Russia's war against Ukraine through its so-called 'no limits' partnership and large-scale support for Russia's defense industrial base."