European allies will cut investment in China if Beijing continues to help Moscow - Biden

US President Joe Biden said that European allies are ready to cut investment in China if Beijing continues to support Russia. The White House leader made the warning after NATO accused China of facilitating Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

As Censor.NET writes, Bloomberg reports.

The American leader noted that Beijing does not supply weapons to Moscow, but also emphasized that China will not benefit financially "if they supply Russia with information, capabilities and capabilities."

According to him, the leader of the People's Republic of China, Xi Jinping, believes that China is a big enough market to "attract any country, particularly European countries, to invest there in exchange for commitments from Europe."

Read more: China assures that joint military exercises with Belarus are not directed against any third country

"Some of our European friends will reduce their investments (if China continues its aid - ed.)," Biden said.

It should be noted that in the decision of the NATO summit, which took place on July 9-11 in Washington, China was called a decisive force contributing to Russia's war against Ukraine.

Read more: China is the main enabler of Russian aggression against Ukraine - Stoltenberg says NATO will develop a strategy for China