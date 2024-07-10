China assures that joint military exercises with Belarus are not directed against any third country

The joint military exercises between China and Belarus are not directed against any third country.

As reported by Censor.NET with reference to Ukrinform, this was stated by the spokesperson of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the People's Republic of China, Lin Jian.

"I want to emphasize that joint military exercises between China and Belarus are being conducted in accordance with the annual cooperation plan between the two countries," said Lin.

According to him, joint training is a common practice within the framework of military cooperation and exchanges between partner countries.

"These maneuvers comply with international law and are not directed against any third country," he noted.

It will be recalled that it was previously reported that the joint military exercises of Belarus and China "Attack Falcon" began at the Brestsky training ground in Belarus.