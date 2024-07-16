Kharkiv region: at night, enemy attacked farm. Over day, they shelled 5 settlements, there are wounded

Over the past day, Russians fired at localities in Kharkiv region using aircraft, artillery, MLRS and UAVs. Civilians were injured as a result of the attacks by the terrorist country.

According to Censor.NET, this was reported by the head of the Kharkiv Regional Military Administration Oleh Syniehubov.

On 16 July, around one in the morning, the enemy attacked the village of Lypchanivka. As a result of the shelling of the farm, a warehouse building burned.

In the evening of 15 July, Kupiansk-Vuzlovyi came under enemy fire. As a result of the shelling, an outbuilding and nine private houses were burning.

The enemy attacked the village of Kindrashivka with guided aerial bombs. Two civilians were injured. Six private houses were damaged.

The village of Bilyi Kolodiaz came under rocket fire from a D-30 SN UMPB. As a result of the shelling, the structural elements of two outbuildings burned. Six residential buildings were damaged.

Russians shelled the village of Ruski Tyshky with mortars, a private house and two outbuildings were burning.

As a result of the shelling, a forest was on fire near Kupiansk, and grass in an open area outside the village of Berezove.

