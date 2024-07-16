Ukraine’s Foreign Ministry warns Belarus of consequences of signing agreements with ’authorities’ of occupied Crimea

Ukraine is aware of at least 7 agreements signed by Belarusian cities with the occupation authorities of Crimea.

This was announced on Facebook by Deputy Foreign Minister Andrii Sybiha, Censor.NET reports.

"Only in June, the city of Vitebsk and the Vitebsk region of Belarus, ignoring the norms of international law, signed "agreements" with the occupation authorities of the cities of Ukrainian Crimea - Simferopol and Feodosia, as well as the "Council of Ministers" and "Ministry of Culture and Tourism" of the Autonomous Republic of Crimea and the Saksky district of the peninsula. This list also includes a protocol of intent to establish a free economic zone between Vitebsk and the TOT of Crimea. The heads of the Minsk City Council and Executive Committee signed cooperation agreements with the occupation authorities of Sevastopol," the statement said.

Sibiga stressed that all these "agreements" are an open and documented demonstration of the recognition of the Russian occupation by the Republic of Belarus.

"All facts of illegal actions that pose a threat to the sovereignty and territorial integrity of Ukraine are clearly recorded by the law enforcement agencies of our country. An appropriate investigation is underway, following which those involved will not go unpunished and will be brought to justice.

Ukraine has already taken appropriate measures to respond to these illegal actions. Officials involved in the preparation and signing of such "documents" will be subject to consideration for sanctions restrictions by our partners in the sanctions coalition," the Foreign Ministry added.