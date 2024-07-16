ENG
Zelenskyy held meeting of Headquarters: They discussed acceleration of arms supplies and situation on main frontlines

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy held a meeting of the Headquarters of the Supreme Commander-in-Chief.

The head of state announced this on Telegram, Censor.NET reports.

"There was a report by Chief Commander Oleksandr Syrskyi on the situation in the main areas: Pokrovsk, Toretsk, Chasiv Yar, Kupiansk, Vovchansk and all the others. The plans of the Russian troops and our response to them.

A lot of time was devoted to the topic of equipping brigades for rotation in the most difficult areas: people, weapons, military equipment, proper logistics. Chief of the General Staff Anatolii Barhylevych reported," the statement said.

They also discussed the topic of weapons.

"The entire list of our own production - shells, drones, equipment, as well as supplies from partners. We are working with them at all levels to promptly remove all obstacles and speed up deliveries," the President added.

