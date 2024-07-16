Soldiers of 24th SMB oppose dismissal of Brigade Commander Colonel Holishevskyi. VIDEO

Soldiers and officers of the 24th Separate Mechanised Brigade of the Armed Forces of Ukraine are opposing the dismissal of the brigade's commander, Hero of Ukraine Colonel Ivan Holishevskyi. The soldiers recorded a video address to the President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

This was reported by Censor.NET.

The appeal states that Holishevskyi is to be dismissed from his post for "not leading the brigade in meat assaults without proper manning". The soldiers strongly oppose the dismissal of their trusted commander.

