Ukraine is preparing security agreements with Czech Republic, Slovenia, and Ireland - Zelenskyy. VIDEO

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy announced, among other things, new security agreements with the Czech Republic, Slovenia, and Ireland.

He said this in his address at the end of the week, Censor.NET reports.

"The whole week was full of events and negotiations. Now, after a visit to the United States, we have a decision on new Petriots and dozens of other air defense systems. We are working to increase the strength and number of Ukrainian Patriots. I am grateful to all our partners who help us.

There are three new security agreements for Ukraine. Poland, Luxembourg, and Romania. And now the team is working on more new documents - there will be agreements with the Czech Republic, Slovenia, and after a meeting with the Prime Minister of Ireland, we decided to prepare an agreement with Ireland as well," Zelenskyy said.

The president also noted that there is a treaty on Ukraine, the Ukrainian Compact, which was approved at the NATO summit in Washington.

Also read: At the NATO Summit, 23 states and the EU signed a security compact with Ukraine

"It's all about weapons for our soldiers, about the work of defense companies in Ukraine and with Ukraine, about supporting our recovery - everything is very specific and really supports our defense of life," he stressed.

Zelenskyy also mentioned new defense packages.

He noted that he had held dozens of meetings over the past week: with country leaders, heads of government, congressmen and civic leaders, President Biden, and Speaker Johnson. He said that after the meetings with the governors of the US states, he would hold a meeting with our regional leaders.

"We also need cooperation between regions, between communities and community leaders directly. This includes healthcare, shelters, defense industries, etc. The United States is ready to help at all these levels," he added.

Also read: 65% of Ukrainians approve of security agreements with partners, but have doubts about their effectiveness - KIIS poll. INFOGRAPHICS

The President also spoke about the attempted assassination of Donald Trump, noting that this heinous crime demonstrates the serious challenges facing democracy globally.

"Violence in any form and anywhere should absolutely not prevail. I am confident: America will rise to the challenge. I wish Mr Trump a speedy recovery, strength, and support to all those affected. May every evil intention fail. And let everyone who can restore security really do so," Zelenskyy concluded.

Read: Glad to know Trump is safe, wish him a speedy recovery - Zelenskyy