Russians shell Pokrovsk in Donetsk region: 4 people wounded

On 16 July 2024, at 16:15, the Russian army fired missiles at the city of Pokrovsk, Donetsk region. Four people were injured in the attack.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the press service of the Donetsk Regional Prosecutor's Office.

Among the victims are two men and two women aged 18 to 58. They were diagnosed with shrapnel wounds. The victims were provided with medical assistance.

According to law enforcement officials, the enemy struck with three UMPB D-30 SN air-to-air missiles. Houses and a gas pipeline were damaged in the settlement.

Under the procedural supervision of the Donetsk Regional Prosecutor's Office, a pre-trial investigation was initiated in a criminal proceeding over violation of the laws and customs of war (Part 1 Article 438 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine).

