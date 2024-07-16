Ruscists hit apartment building in Kherson: 3 people rescued, 2 more evacuated. PHOTOS

In Kherson, rescuers rescued three people from an apartment building that caught fire as a result of Russian shelling on 16 July.

According to Censor.NET, this was reported by the State Emergency Service of Ukraine.

"This afternoon the occupants struck the city again. A shell hit an apartment building. Two apartments immediately caught fire," the statement said.

As noted, the firefighters who arrived at the scene saw people from the upper floors begging for help.

Three people were taken out of the smoke-filled building, and two more were evacuated. The victims were given first aid and an ambulance was called.

The fire has been extinguished.

Earlier, Censor.NET reported that in the morning of 16 July, a powerful explosion occurred in Kherson a few minutes after the air raid was announced. Later it became known that the Nazis had launched a missile attack on Kherson. There is damage.

It was also reported that the head of Antonivka village was injured in the morning shelling of Kherson.

Around noon, the Russian army shelled the Korabelnyi district of Kherson from the temporarily occupied left bank.