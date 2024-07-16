Occupants shell Kherson again: woman was wounded, educational institution was damaged

Around noon on 16 July 2024, the Russian army fired on the Korabelnyi district of Kherson from the temporarily occupied left bank.

This was reported by the head of the Kherson City Military Administration Roman Mrochko on his Telegram channel, Censor.NET reports.

According to him, the building of an educational institution was damaged, and a fire broke out in a residential building. A 70-year-old woman was injured. She was hospitalised with a mine-blast injury. Doctors are continuing to examine the victim.

Earlier, Censor.NET reported that on the morning of 16 July, a powerful explosion occurred in Kherson a few minutes after the air raid was announced. Later, it became known that the Russians had launched a missile attack on Kherson.

It was also reported that the starosta of the village of Antonivka was injured in the morning shelling of Kherson.