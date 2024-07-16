Ruscists launch rocket attack on Kherson: there are damages

Today, on 16 July, Russian troops launched a missile attack on the Korabelnyi district of Kherson.

This was reported by the head of the Kherson Regional Military Administration, Oleksandr Prokudin, in his telegram channel, Censor.NET informs.

According to him, the enemy fire damaged two hangars, three private houses and one apartment building.

No information on casualties has been received so far.

Earlier, Censor.NET reported that in the morning of 16 July, a powerful explosion occurred in Kherson a few minutes after the air raid was announced.