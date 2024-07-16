ENG
Censor.NET on Facebook Censor.NET on X/Twitter Censor.NET on Telegram Censor.NET on YouTube Android App iOS App RSS
7014 visitors online
News
1 728 0

Powerful explosion occurs in Kherson

Обстріл Херсону

On the morning of 16 July, a powerful explosion occurred in Kherson a few minutes after the air raid alert was announced.

This was reported by the head of the Kherson City Military Administration Roman Mrochko in his telegram channel, Censor.NET  informs.

"A few minutes after the air raid alert was announced, a powerful explosion occurred in Kherson. The threat of ballistics from Crimea. We will report on the damage and injuries in the near future. Respond to the air raid alert!" the statement reads.

Watch more: Russian troops strike at market in Kherson, damage caused. VIDEO

Author: 

explosion (1618) Kherson (1303)
Share:
Summarize:
 Support Censor.NET
 
 