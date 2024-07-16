Powerful explosion occurs in Kherson

On the morning of 16 July, a powerful explosion occurred in Kherson a few minutes after the air raid alert was announced.

This was reported by the head of the Kherson City Military Administration Roman Mrochko in his telegram channel, Censor.NET informs.

"A few minutes after the air raid alert was announced, a powerful explosion occurred in Kherson. The threat of ballistics from Crimea. We will report on the damage and injuries in the near future. Respond to the air raid alert!" the statement reads.

