American M2A2 Bradley IFVs are firing at occupiers’ positions from 25-mm Bushmaster cannon in Pokrovsk direction. VIDEO

A video has been published online showing fragments of the combat work of the crews of two US M2A2 Bradley infantry fighting vehicles in the Pokrovsk direction.

According to Censor.NET, the recording shows Ukrainian soldiers from the 47th Separate Mechanised Brigade approaching the occupiers' positions and shooting them with cannons.

"US M2A2 Bradley infantry fighting vehicles are firing at close range and shelling Russian positions with 25mm Bushmaster cannons in Novoselivka Persha in the Pokrovsk direction. The combat mission is being carried out by the crews of the 3rd Mechanised Battalion of the 47th Mechanised Brigade," the author of the publication notes in his commentary.

Read more: Occupants shell Kherson again: woman was wounded, educational institution was damaged