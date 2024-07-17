Ukraine and Russia to hold major prisoner exchange today - Bloomberg

Ukraine and the Russian Federation, with the mediation of the United Arab Emirates, are planning a major prisoner exchange.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to Bloomberg.

As noted, the exchange is due to take place on Wednesday morning.

A source familiar with the matter told Bloomberg that Ukraine and Russia intend to exchange a total of 180 prisoners.

This will be the sixth exchange this year mediated by the Gulf state of the UAE.

It also indicates that each side planned to release 90 prisoners if the deal is implemented, the individuals, who wished to remain anonymous, told the Western publication.

"With this exchange, the total number of prisoners exchanged this year with the mediation of the UAE will reach nearly 1,400," Bloomberg writes.

Earlier, Censor.NET reported that Ukraine plans to conduct a large exchange of female prisoners of war with the mediation of the UAE.