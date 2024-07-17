Chervinsky is out of pre-trial detention centre, and we were handed motion to choose new measure of restraint for him - lawyer Lysenko. VIDEO

SSO Colonel Roman Chervinsky has been released from the pre-trial detention centre, and the Kyiv City Prosecutor's Office has handed his lawyers a request for a house arrest as a preventive measure. This is not the case of the rocket attack on the Kanatove airfield, but another one where he is accused of a completed attempt to seize another's property by fraud on a particularly large scale. And in which a preliminary court hearing is due to take place today.

This was stated by lawyer Serhiy Lysenko in a comment to Censor.NET.

"The prosecutor's office plans to apply to the Shevchenkivskyi District Court of Kyiv to consider this motion, so we do not know the date of the court hearing yet," the defence lawyer said.

Serhiy Lysenko reminded that the pre-trial investigation in this criminal proceeding was carried out by the National Police Investigation Department in Kyiv. According to him, at no time during the pre-trial investigation in this case was a request for a measure of restraint filed.

Today, Roman Chervinsky, who was released on bail of UAH 9 million, was released from the pre-trial detention centre. He is accused of abuse of power in the case of an attempted hijacking of a Russian aircraft. According to the investigation, Chervinsky's actions allegedly led to the shelling of the Kanatove airfield in Kirovohrad region. The ex-intelligence officer's lawyers repeatedly presented evidence in court hearings that the suspicion was unfounded, and the defendant himself stated that he had acted within his powers and in the interests of Ukraine, and called the case against him a political order.

As reported, on 16 July 2024, the Poroshenko Foundation posted UAH 9 million bail for Chervinsky. On 15 July, the court set bail for Colonel Roman Chervinsky at UAH 9 million.

The case of Roman Chervinsky

The media reported that the Ukrainian military had been recruiting a Russian pilot for several months to hijack the plane. According to media reports, Roman Chervinsky was among them. Subsequently, as the SBU noted, the "operation" was carried out over the objections of the SBU and without the consent of the relevant state authorities. As a result, the enemy received information about the deployment of personnel of the Ukrainian Air Force and Ukrainian aircraft at the Kanatove airfield. This allowed the Russian Armed Forces to shell the airfield.

Later, Chervinsky gave Censor.NET an exclusive interview in which he spoke about the operation at Kanatove airfield.

In April 2023, the SBU served Chervinsky with a notice of suspicion in the case of the shelling of the Kanatove airfield in Kirovohrad region by the occupiers. He was detained in the Ternopil region.

Major General Viktor Hanushchak, who was in charge of the military unit to which Colonel Chervinsky was assigned as deputy commander, told Censor.NET that the operation at Kanatove airfield had been agreed with the top leadership of the Armed Forces. However, the court refused to hear Hanushchak and did not accept evidence in favour of Chervinsky.

Roman Chervinskyi was one of the intelligence officers who organised an operation in 2020 to detain Russian mercenaries from the Wagner PMC, luring them to Belarus. There, the mercenaries were supposed to board a plane that would later be crash-landed in Ukraine by the Ukrainian special services. However, the operation failed. On 24 June 2021, President Zelenskyy confirmed the preparation of a special operation against the Wagnerites. Zelenskyy also said that the special operation against the Wagnerites was the idea of other countries and that Ukraine was involved in this issue as much as possible.

In December 2021, DIU intelligence officers Chervinskyi and Semeniuk spoke about the betrayal of the operation. According to Chervinskyi, several people from the President's Office could have leaked information about the operation to detain the Wagnerites. He also said that the Presidential Office threatened the ex-intelligence officers with criminal proceedings.

On 28 December 2023, Colonel Roman Chervinsky was served a notice of suspicion of attempting to seize USD 100,000 by impersonating an official of the State Fiscal Service.

