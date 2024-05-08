Court of Appeal leaves Chervinskyi in custody

The Kropyvnytskyi Court of Appeal left ex-intelligence officer Roman Chervinskyi in custody, failing to satisfy the defense’s appeal against the first instance court’s ruling, which was made without the presence of his lawyers. Nothing is known about the reasons for this decision, as the court has only announced the final part of the judgment, the full text will be available in five days.

This was reported by Chervinskyi's lawyer Liudmyla Kusa in a comment to Censor.NET.

In turn, another of his lawyers, Kostiantyn Hloba, emphasized that the defense considers the ruling of the Kirovohrad District Court, issued under Article 615 of the CPC, to be illegal, which they tried to prove in court today.

"The appellate judges did not see anything illegal in the illegal and upheld the illegal," he wrote on his Facebook page. - Today, the main witness for the defense, the General, appeared in court to report on the circumstances that exclude Chervinskyi's charges in principle. The court refused to question him. And this is already a trial on the merits of the accusation!

The defense also provided evidence of the absence of a courtroom journal after 06:14 p.m. on 19.04.24. It was from this time that the document called the Ruling began to be drafted without a meeting room, just in some office.

The defense recorded that on 19.04.24, after 6:14 p.m., the judges announced a break, but arbitrarily, without going to the meeting room, without leaving the meeting room, without announcing the ruling, without lawyers, without Chervinsky, without the prosecutor, without recording and journaling the court session... without the court, they drew up a document called the court ruling! This Ruling has not been announced yet! It was simply drawn up in the office during the announced break in the session".

Roman Chervinskyi's case

The media reported that the Ukrainian military had been recruiting a Russian pilot for several months to hijack the plane. According to media reports, Roman Chervinskyi was among them. Subsequently, as the SSU noted, the "operation" was carried out over the objections of the SSU and without the consent of the relevant state authorities. As a result, the enemy received information about the deployment of personnel of the Ukrainian Air Force and Ukrainian aircraft at the Kanatove airfield. This allowed the Russian Armed Forces to shell the airfield.

Later, Chervinskyi gave an exclusive interview for Censor.NET in which he spoke about the operation at Kanatove airfield.

In April 2023, the SSU served Chervinskyi with a notice of suspicion in the case of the shelling of the Kanatove airfield in Kirovohrad region by the occupiers. He was detained in the Ternopil region.

Major General Viktor Hanushchak, who was in charge of the military unit to which Colonel Chervinskyi was assigned as deputy commander, told Censor.NET that the operation at Kanatove airfield had been agreed with the top leadership of the Armed Forces. However, the court refused to hear Hanushchak and did not accept evidence in favour of Chervinsky.

Roman Chervinskyi was one of the intelligence officers who organised an operation in 2020 to detain Russian mercenaries from the Wagner PMC, luring them to Belarus. There, the mercenaries were supposed to board a plane that would later be crash-landed in Ukraine by the Ukrainian special services. However, the operation failed. On 24 June 2021, President Zelensky confirmed the preparation of a special operation against the Wagnerites. Zelenskyy also said that the special operation against the Wagnerites was the idea of other countries and that Ukraine was involved in this issue as much as possible.

In December 2021, DIU intelligence officers Chervinskyi and Semeniuk spoke about the betrayal of the operation. According to Chervinskyi, several people from the President's Office could have leaked information about the operation to detain the Wagnerites. He also said that the Presidential Office threatened the ex-intelligence officers with criminal proceedings.

On 28 December 2023, Colonel Roman Chervinskyi was served a notice of suspicion of attempting to seize USD 100,000 by impersonating an official of the State Fiscal Service.

