Between October 2023 and the end of June 2024, 788 Ukrainian soldiers went missing in the village of Krynky, on the left bank of the Dnieper River in Kherson Oblast.

According to Censor.NET, this was reported by "Slidstvo.info" with reference to police data.

The article says that the war with the Russians is currently taking place on the islands near Krynky.

The publication spoke to a dozen sailors, boatmen and medics from different marine brigades who were either in Krynky or had delivered people there.

Most of them say that the defence of Krynky was an extremely difficult task with limited resources from the very beginning.

"It was especially difficult to go there in October for the winter," one of the interlocutors told Slidstvo.info.

Some of the participants in the Krynky landing believe that at first it was possible to defend the village and try to expand the bridgehead, but when the village was wiped out and not even ruins remained, then at the end of winter the task of holding these positions became a "one-way trip" for many, although Slidstvo.info managed to find people who had been to Krynky three times.

According to law enforcement officials, 788 men are being sought as officially missing in Krynky between October 2023 and the end of June 2024. At the same time, the number of dead soldiers who were taken out of there and eventually buried is much smaller - 262 defenders during this period.

Earlier, some media outlets reported that the Ukrainian Armed Forces had withdrawn from the village of Krynky, on the left bank of the Dnipro River in Kherson Oblast.

At the same time, the Ukrainian Marine Corps stated that the Ukrainian Defence Forces continue to carry out combat missions on the left bank of the Dnipro River, in particular in the area of Krynky.