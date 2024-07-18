Biden falls ill with coronavirus

US President Joe Biden has tested positive for COVID-19.

According to Censor.NET, this was reported by CNN.

"This afternoon, the president developed symptoms of an upper respiratory tract illness, including a runny nose and non-productive cough with general malaise," Biden's doctor said in a note provided by White House press secretary Karin Jean-Pierre.

The doctor added that the president was tested for COVID-19 and the results were positive. He also noted that Biden had received the first dose of Paxlovid and had self-isolated at his home in Rehoboth Beach, Delaware, in accordance with the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention's guidelines.

The White House confirmed the information an hour and a half after the president was due to appear at a conference with UnidosUS CEO Janet Murguia.

"I just got off the phone with President Biden. And he shared his deep disappointment that he was unable to join us this afternoon. The president has been at many events, as we all know, and he just tested positive for Covid," Murguia told the audience.

