Situation in Krynky: Defense forces continue to carry out combat tasks - OSGT "Tavria"

The Ukrainian defense forces are in their designated positions and footholds on the left bank of the Dnipro River.

This was stated on the air of the telethon by the spokesman of the Tavria unit Dmytro Lykhoviy, Censor.NET reports.

According to him, the situation in Krynky "is not as critical as some media and bloggers interpret it".

"Our key message is that the Ukrainian Defence Forces continue to carry out combat missions on the left bank of the Dnipro River, including in the area of Krynky. However, it is true that most of the main positions of Ukrainian troops in this village have been completely destroyed as a result of intense combined and prolonged enemy fire. The village itself turned into a pile of stones, it was completely destroyed by enemy shelling," explained the spokesman.

Lykhoviy added that this is no longer a settlement, but a place where it is virtually impossible to hold defense.

"However, Ukrainian defenders continue to hold their positions and footholds on the left bank of the Dnipro River: they are destroying the occupiers and inflicting significant losses on the Russian army. In addition to Krynky, we have other footholds, and combat operations on the Dnipro Left Bank continue," he added.

Earlier, the media reported that the Ukrainian Defence Forces had retreated from the village of Krynky, on the left bank of the Dnipro River in Kherson Oblast.

The Marine Corps said that the soldiers continue to perform combat missions on the left bank of the Dnipro River, in particular in the area of Krynky.

Also, according to media reports, 788 Ukrainian soldiers went missing in Krynky.

